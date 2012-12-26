Ed Asner is FDR

×

We've just entered winter with some of the first snows. And as the solstice has come, it's more or less time. Recently, however, The Milwaukee Theatre recently announced the remainder of its 2012-2013 season and there's a show mentioned in there that hits Milwaukee more or less exactly on the other end of winter.

Beloved (some might even call him "gruff but lovable") Ed Asner will be rolling through town on the 16th of March for a 7pm performance. It's a one-man show for the famous TV actor with 16 Emmy nominations. He plays FDR. The long-serving president was popular enough to get elected more than any other president in history. (The UWM Lbrary has a little-known shrine to the man that's worth checking out if you can get into it. . . ) One of the most fascinating presidents in history with an instantly recognizable actor for anyone who was watching TV some 20-30 years ago. Sounds like a fun way to end the winter . . .

Tickets for Ed Asner as FDR are on sale now. For ticket reservations, visit Milwaukee theatre online.