×

It's nice to see a mentalist doing something that's actually entertaining. Performer Joshua Kane, who has made a name for himself both doing mentalism and legitimate theatre comes to the Schauer Center this coming October in a performance of Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of Terror.

For over two decades, Kane has been performing shows which seek to capture the power of one man onstage telling a story. Here he's performing a selection of pieces from Poe including The Tell-Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado, Hop-Frog, and The Masque of the Red Death .

Of course, any kind of description of a performance can only go so far and as long as there's video footage, why not deliver that instead? Here's a look at Kane firsthand via video:

Okay, here's what I get from this: Judging from the YouTube recording above, Kane's got a real passion for Poe's work. The beginning of the clip from several years ago has Kane talking about Poe with great enthusiasm . . . when he launches into the actual material, it's delivered with a dramatic explosiveness that almost, but not quite, threatens to overpower Poe's material. It's a delicate balance and judging from this video he does a pretty good job of keeping it together. One man performs the work of one man. There's a kind of purity in that. Looks like a promising offering to add to greater Milwaukee-area stages this coming October.

Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of Terror with Joshua Kane takes the stage of the Schauer Center on October 18th at 7:30 pm. At the Schauer Center's Ruth A. Knoll Theater on 147 North Rural Street, downtown Hartford. For ticket reservations, visit the Schauer Center online.