Eight Shows Opening This Weekend

So. There are a lot of shows opening this weekend. I'm catching 4 of them and it feels like I'm not even making it to half of the openings this coming weekend. (On a gut level I don't trust the math here. It really feels like I'm missing everything.) What are you doing this weekend? Let's take a look:

If you have young kids, you may find yourself going to Elm Grove as early as today. A very busy weekend for openings starts today at 10:30 am as Sunset Playhouse's Bug In A Rug Children's Theatre presents a stage adaptation of Carolyn Crimi's Rock 'n' Roll Mole. It's children's theatre for the very, very small. Parents and kids hang out on the floor of a studio space and watch some surprisingly clever children's theatre. The author of the book will be on hand for the show this Saturday at 10:30 am.

The show itself features music composed by comic talent Jason Powell with a really, really talented cast including Alison Mary Forbes (who has done such good work with the Skylight in the recent past) Christopher Elst (who was recently in Sunset Playhouse's A Christmas Story , co-starred in Juliet & Romeo, and has appeared in several other productions recently) and Doug Jarecki (who is Doug Jarecki.)

There are four performances of Rock 'n' Roll Mole-- the 24th, 25th and 26th at 10:30 am with an additional 2pm performance on the 26th. For more info, visit Sunset Playhouse online.

You may also find yourself looking for something moody and stylish. And so you may find yourself visiting late 19th century London by way of the Alchemist Theatre, which will be staging an updated return to its exploration of serial killings by gaslight as it presents The Canonical Five of Jack The Ripper. The script focuses on the plight of the prostitutes who died at the Ripper's hands. The staggeringly impressive cast includes Libby Amato, Liz Whitford, Anna Figlesthaler and Randall T. Anderson among others.

The Canonical Five of Jack The Ripper runs January 24th through February 29th. For more information, visit Alchemist online.

You may be interested in attending something classy on a big stage by one of the larger theatre companies in town. And you may find yourself celebrating the life and work of one of the 20th century's most respected chanteuses as Skylight Music Theatre welcomes Leslie Fitzwater in Edith Piaf Onstage.

The Skylgiht's Eidth Piaf runs January 25th through February 10th at the Cabot Theatre. For more information, visit Skylight online.

You may even find yourself going to St. Francis to visit staged spoof of Hollywood. The California-based Reduced Shakespeare Company, which has also taken comic jabs at history, Bible and great Soulstice Theatre will be producing the RSC's Hollywood (Abridged). The show opens this weekend just in time for the lead-in to the festeringly glamorous Academy Awards.

Hollywood (Abridged) runs January 25th through February 9th. For more info, visit Soulstice Online.

Like me, you may find yourself going to the Underground Collaborative Friday night to watch a man get interrogated as World's Stage Theatre Company continues its celebration of the work of Martin McDonagh with a staging of The Pillowman. There's nothing quite like an interrogation drama, but an interrogation drama on a basement stage downtown directed by Paul Matthew Madden? This I'd like to see . . .

Pillowman runs January 25th through February 2nd at The Underground Collaborative at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper tickets.

Or perhaps you're in the mood for something a bit more uplifting in your drama this weekend. So you may find yourself at First Stage enjoying the story of Golda Meir as adapted for children's theatre by Jonathan Gillard Daly in To The Promised Land. The show is the more sophisticated of the children's fare to open this weekend, recommended for everyone 9 and older.

To The Promised Land runs January 25th to February 10th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. For more information, visit First Stage online.

It is also distinctly possible that you may find yourself looking to celebrate the life of a woman who had to wait an awful long time to be with her husband (such as he was.) The Milwaukee Opera Theatre celebrates this woman as it presents: The Eurydice Project Stage Two: No looking back classy musical theatrics celebrate the woman better known as a supporting character in the story of Orpheus.

The Eurydice Project Stage Two: No looking back is performed once only at Carroll University--Saturday, the 26th at 7:30 pm. For more information, visit Milwaukee Opera Theatre online.

Or you may find yourself going to a beautifully moody warehouse space to see an offbeat comedy directed by a couple of McGhees. Robby and Mara McGhee present the final show to open on The World's Stage's Martin MCDonahg festival--A Behanding in Spokane.

A Behanding in Spokane runs January 26th through February 3rd at The Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A East Pleasant Street. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.