Elect to Laugh--Will Durst at Month’s End

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect to Laugh--an 80-minute topical comedy show. What with things being as bizarrely lined-up as they are for this coming November’s big elections, it’s really easy to find comedy in both left and right sides of the political spectrum this time around. (Look at either, “major” candidate for president and all we can do is laugh...and wipe away the tears.) Durst is an expert who has been doing this sort of thing for decades. Local audiences are once again given the opportunity to see a political comedy veteran at work.

Will Durst’s Elect to Laugh makes its way to the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. Sep. 23 - 24. For tickets and more, visit Sunset Playhouse online.