Elizabeth Richardson’s GOING ON at Soulstice

Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Peter O’Toole and her later challenges as a Buddhist on a three-year meditation retreat in Nova Scotia.

The special one-night-only performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.