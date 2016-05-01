Emergency with Lights! Camera! Soul!

The concept for Daniel Beaty’s Emergency is an interesting one. A slave ship arrives in front of the Statue of Liberty. A community reacts to the sudden arrival in poetry and dynamic storytelling as each character responds to the surreal event. It’s an exploration of the basic human longing to be free.

The dramatic comedy makes its way to Milwaukee by way of a local production being staged by Lights! Camera! Soul! The show runs May 12 - 15 at The Body & Soul Healing Arts Center on 3617 N. 48th St. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.