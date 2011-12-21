The End of Theatrical Tendencies





×





Yesterday afternoon, Theatrical Tendencies announced that it would no longer be around. Effective immediately. This is kind of a big disappointment, as it had produced some really promising shows over the course of the recent past.





I hadn’t seen the company’s opening productionthe musical Thrill Me, but their production of Corpus Christi was interesting and their Little Dog Laughed was probably one of the best romantic comedies of the year. The decision to shut down evidently has to do with financial concerns outlined in the open letter on their website.





Having only put out three shows, the announcement that that they won’t be doing any more shows was very formal and professional. It’s a tasteful way to go out somewhere between the elaborate funeral that Bialystock and Bloom had on the upper east side and the silent passing of the late Dramatists Theatre, which simply disappeared.





Theatrical Tendencies had only one more show announced for the upcoming seasonBeautiful Thing which was scheduled to open on March 2nd at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center. That show has been cancelled.



