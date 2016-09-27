An Enjoyably Wacky Family Comedy

Windfall Theatre brings charm and sweetness to the stage with its presentation of the classic family comedy You Can’t Take It With You. Carol Zippel assembles an enjoyable ensemble. David Ferrie has a casually jovial wisdom about him in the role of a patriarch of a large, strange family. Ericka Wade plays his radiantly happy daughter who spends much of her time writing. She’s married to a man who spends much of his time crafting fireworks in the basement. Things get complicated when a beautifully well-adjusted daughter played with warm precision by Samantha Martinson reluctantly brings a potential husband to meet her wildly erratic family. Zippel does a good job of allowing the ensemble to bring some of that erratic energy to the stage.

Through Oct. 8 at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave. For tickets, call 414-332-3963 or visit windfalltheatre.com.