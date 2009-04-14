Ephemeral Shows in the Shadow Of Ulysses' Crewmen

×

Two weeks from last Sunday, the Alamo Basement Theatre Company (which is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Sheboygan this Saturday ) and Insurgent Theatre (which isn’t) are hosting yet another evening of BERZERK!!! at the Alchemist Theatre. April’s BERZERK!!! is slated to feature, “Less Time! More Restrictions!” So okay . . . the basic idea here is that there’s a competition between the two DIY companies. Information available on this month's project sounds interesting, decipherable and whimsically Byzantine. Audience members will judge a competition between, as I understand it, a group of four, a group of two and a group of one. Or not. I don’t know, it seemed kind of strange, but I might not have been reading the email closely enough. In any case, the show has been a lot of fun since it first started . . . 2-1/3 years ago in the humble confines of the Turner Hall Ballroom. Some five shows later, the series continues to be fun.

This month’s BERZERK!!! happens April 26th at 8pm.

Also forthcoming form Alamo Basement/Insurgent: Play In A Day 4

. . . an entire feature-length piece produce in 24 consecutive hours . . . at 8pm on May 30th at the 10th Street Theatre.

As mentioned in his blog, Insurgent’s Rex Winsome is also going to be starting rehearsals for a new touring show (Winsome’s last touring show: Paint The Town evidently having been evidently closed for good in Chicago this past Saturday.) Ulysses' Crewmen is something of an epic Winsome’s been working on since . . . I don’t know. (It’s been a really long time, though.) I remember seeing it mentioned as far back as May of 2006 in the program for The Plight of the Ruling ClassInsurgent Theatre’s first production after changing its name from S. Mart Kino if I’m not mistaken . . . it’s been a long journey, I’m sure and I seem to remember seeing a workshop staged reading of the show at the now defunct (I assume) Darling Hall. It’s an interesting revolutionary political thriller and I’m looking forward to seeing Crewmen receive the fully mobile Paint the Town treatment . . . hopefully some time this summer or possible next fall . . . Insurgent hasn’t announced an actual venue or opening or anything, but it seems solidly penciled into Winsome’s busy schedule . . .