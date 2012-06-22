Ernst in Door County

×

Several summers ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spring Green as he will be appearing in a couple of shows with the Peninsula Players.

June 12th - 24th, Ernst is appearing in Opus, a comedy by Michael Hollinger. Sounds like an interesting comedy. Hollinger was originally a violinist. Now he's a playwright. Here he's exploring the life of a string quartet as things change within it.

Then, June 27th - July 22nd, Ernst makes an appearance in Larry Shue's The Nerd. No stranger to Shue, Ernst played the lead in a Milwaukee Rep production of The Foreigner some time ago. Ernst has the right comedic posture for Shue and one hopes that he's featured in the title role here.

Both shows take place at The Peninsula Players' beautiful space in Fish Creek. For reservations, call 920-868-3287 or visit the Peninsula Players online.