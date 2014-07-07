From Here To Eternity Via Cinema in Kenosha

Musical theater legend Tim Rice has written this musical about the classic 1951 novel From Here To Eternity . It’s the story of illicit romance in the army just prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor that ushered-in U.S. involvement in World War II. The musical has been a big hit on West End. Just a few months prior to its 2015 debut on Broadway, a couple of performances in London were filmed. They have been brought to the U.S. for a special pre-Broadway engagement that’s being screened all over the country.

The local screenings will take place at Cinemark Tinseltown on 7101 70th Ct. in Kenosha. The screenings happen Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at 12:55 p.m. and Thursday, Oct.9 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the screening’s page online.