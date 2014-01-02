The Eurydice Festival with Milwaukee Opera Theatre

×

Famed snakebite victim Eurydice has been the subject of quite a lot of art over the years. The wife of Orpheus--the one he traveled to the underworld to try to rescue--she has inspired films and songs and plays and operas and things.

Near the end of the month. Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Carroll University present The Eurydice Festival --a two-performance-only program featuring music inspired by the woman from classical Greek myth.

The program features:

The Crawling Dove--a chamber opera written by Joel Boyd.

Excerpts from contemporary composer Ricky Ian Gordon's Orpheus and Euridice.

Eurydice--a song cycle by tenor/composer/educator Nathan Wesselowski.

and

Go to Hades--an original student composition by Danny Brylow and Joanna Kerner.

The Eurydice Festival opens at 7pm on January 24th and 3pm on January 25th. Both performances are at Carrol University's Otteson Theatre on 238 North East Avenue in Waukesha.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Opera Theatre online.