All About Eve--Before New Year's Eve

×

The Boulevard Theatre welcomes the end of the year this time around with a staging of the classic drama All About Eve. Boulevard will be ringing in the new year with a staged reading of story. Young actress Liv Mueller plays aging Broadway star Margo Channing. Veronica Sotelo plays Eve Harrington, the fan who glides her way into the celebrities life. The reading appears to be brimming with talent--David Flores, Robert WC Kennedy, Michelle Waide and Liz Mistele to name just a few. One couldn't ask for a better venue for a staged reading. The studio theatre space that the Boulevard operates out of is one of the smallest stages in town. Very cozy conditions for a reading.

Boulevard Theatre's Staged reading of All About Eve runs December 27th - 29th at Boulevard's space on 2252 South Kinnickinnic Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com