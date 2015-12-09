An Evening of Scenes at Marquette

It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put together singles scenes.

It’s open to the public. A fascinating showcase for the casual observer. Audiences are allowed to peer-in on actors playing characters who are part of larger plots that aren’t explored. There’s a kind of a fragmented voyeuristic thing going on in a program like this which should be really interesting. Here’s a look:

Still by Jen Silverman. The full-length play has three women confronting fears and desires whil a dead baby named Constantinople roams the world “searching for the meaning of the word ‘wow.’ “ Sounds like a deliciously strange thing to stumble into.

The Angry Brigade by James Graham. You want a scene from a drama about ’70s youth anarchism in England? You got a a scene from a drama about ’70s youth anarchism in England.

Image of an Unknown Young Woman by Elinor Cook. A scene from a larger play about a the image of a woman in a yellow dress getting shot in the stomach.

4000 Miles by Amy Herzog. The 2011 dramatic comedy about family and politics. A gentleman suffers a loss on a bike trip. He seeks solace in his grandmother’s Greenwich Village apartment.

Conquer: An Evening of Scenes takes place on Dec. 10 in Studio 013 of the Helfaer Theatre on 525 N. 13th St. The show begins at 6:00 p.m.