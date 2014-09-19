Evil Dead: The Musical Milwaukee at The Arcade Theatre

A little over a decade ago, a gentleman by the name of George Reinblatt sought out approval from Hollywood film director Sam Raimi and B action movie icon Bruce Campbell. What was he looking to get approved? A stage musical adaptation of the Evil Dead trilogy. I can’t decide whether it’s surprising or not that he actually got the clearance to go ahead with the project. The rock musical was originally staged in Toronto in 2003.

A North American touring production opened in Madison last week Thursday. The production has moved on to Austin, Texas on the second stop of a tour that will rush like an exciteable shaky cam all over the continent in the months to come.

Next month the musical which has also had productions staged as far away as Madrid, Tokyo and Seoul manifests itself in its own home-grown production right here in Milwaukee. This town is perfect for just such a show. The hometown of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show plays host to a production of the musical next month. The local production of the musical adaptation of Evil Dead finds an intimate home in the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

In a month that also sees a production of the stage musical adaptation of Carrie with some attention paid to blood, this staging of Evil Dead: The Musical has special tickets available in a designated “Splatterzone.” (If you want to sit there, it’s an extra $5.) Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 1. For more information, visit the show’s site on Brown Paper Tickets. The show runs Oct. 23 - Nov. 1.