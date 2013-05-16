Ex-Fabula All-Stars: Lost In Translation

Sometimes you just want to hear some stranger tell a story. But sometimes you want to make cure that the stranger in question has some kind of experience telling a story onstage. And to this end, Ex Fabula hosts an evening of stories told by people who have told stories with Ex Fabula before . . . included on the evening are stories by Carl Fuerst, Becca Segal, Jennifer Evenson, Rich Christensen, Molly Snyder, Linda Cieslik, Dave Hendrickson. The popular series of story slams rolls into the Turner Hall Ballroom on 1034 North 4th Street tonight at 7:30 pm on Thursday May 16th.

Tickets are $12 in advance and available at the Pabst Theatre Box Office. For more information, visit Ex Fabula online.