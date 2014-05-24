Ex Fabula Fundraiser At Villa Terrace

The popular Milwaukee-based storytelling show Ex Fabula will be hosting a fundraiser midway through next month. It promises to be a classy evening at the lovely Villa Terrace Art Museum at 2221 N. Terrace Ave. Mea Fabula offers a storytelling experience which celebrates the nature of Ex Fabula. From the official announcement:

“ Local artists stationed throughout the house will listen to short, personal tales from guests and then convert them into songs, poems, watercolors and brief theatrical pieces on the spot, with attendees able to observe the artists up close during the creative process. “

Mea Fabula runs 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on June 12.

For ticket reservations, visit the event’s page on Brown Paper Tickets.