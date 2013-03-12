Ex Fabula: Green

In spite of the recent gift of white that the weather systems have currently gifted upon the greater Milwaukee area, March is more commonly associate with the color green.

This month, open mic story series Ex Fabula offers local storytellers an opportunity to talk about green and anything that goes along with the color. Pretty vague . . . and the vaguest suggestions can often bring about the most interesting stories. If it helps. think of it as a thematic apperception test: you lie back on a couch and Ex Fabula asks you in it's best therapeutic NPR voice . . . "tell me whatever comes into your mind when I say the word . . . green . . . "

Ex Fabula's GREEN comes to Club Garibaldi at 2501 South Superior Street at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, March 12th. Tickets are $5 at the door. (Cash only.) Come early. Drop your name in the hat. And you might get to tell a story about . . . green . . .