Excellent Creative Team Behind CRASH

Originally published in 1996, Jerry Spinelli's Crash is a young adult novel about a seventh-grade bully. The novel has endured over the course of the better part of the past two decades thanks to what is evidently a very sophisticated look at the nature of the bullying that goes well beyond the old wisdom about displaced insecurity.

The young adult novel has been adapted into a stage play which will be produced by First Stage this month. The creative team behind it is really impressive. Talented actor/director Mary MacDonald Kerr helms the production with an adult cast including Robert Spencer, Deborah Staples (of the Milwaukee Rep) and Jonathan Wainwright among others.

Frist Stage's production of Crash runs March 28th - April 13th. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206. For more information, visit First Stage online.