Exceptions To Gravity South of the City

There is something to be said about the art of the truly bizarre. Physical comedy is often limited to the really obvious, so it takes someone with a truly bizarre imagination to take it to a different level and allow it to become something altogether different.

Enter Avner Eisenberg: the Georgia native who has been doing physical comedy for decades. His work is comedy that harnesses the most basic elements of humor in a way that would appeal to people of nearly every conceivable culture and age bracket.

Here's a look:

Eisenberg takes his show the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center for one performance only Friday January 25th at 8:30 pm. For ticket reservations, visit South Milwaukee PAC online.