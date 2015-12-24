Experimental Milwaukee at the High Dive on the 26th

× Expand Gerritt Wittmer Gerritt Wittmer

The end of the year is always so completely stuffed with retreaded sentiment. There’s something to be said for the sentimental warmth and emotional comfort of familiar tradition that echoes through every aspect of the holidays.

But let’s say your sick of all that rot.

Let’s say your bored to tears with the fact that even the most irreverent stuff making it to local stages is a copy of a copy of a copy of some kind of mockery of holiday sentiment. Maybe you just want to go somewhere and listen to the right kind of static in a shadowy, little place with a group of other people. Peter J. Woods and FTAM are here to help.

The experimental noise/performance artist welcomes a couple of other acts to a special last-minute, post-25th performance on Center Street. Featured on the performance are:

Oakland, CA-based Gerritt Wittmer. There’s a real art-from-the-jaws-of-nothingness feel about Wittmer’s work as witnessed online. He’s using abstract vocals, weird amplification and harsh, dramatic lighting in the type of performance that borders on the undefinable. Experienced in the right frame of mind, this type of thing can be amazing. Experienced in the wrong frame of mind and you just might feel a bit foolish watching some guy onstage stare into a mirror. Here’s a look at a recent performance:

Noise artist Peter J. Woods recently released Impure Gold pt. II . There’s a really electrifying kind of abstraction about it that can hitchike the narrative mood and turn it into a kind of transcendental deification of nothingness. (At leas...that’s what I get out of it...I sometimes listen to Woods’ stuff on the bus. It’s exquisite stuff.)

Also on the program Dan of the Earth. Not real familiar with this guys work, but here’s a listen to something of his on Soundcloud.

It’s beautiful stuff. Almost playfully and whimsically abrasive in places, like a hug and/or passionate embrace from an overeager patch of P30 sandpaper.

The last-minute show with Wittmer, Woods and Dan of the Earth starts at 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 26 at High Dive on 701 E. Center St. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook events page.