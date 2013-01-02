An Exploration Into The Meaning of Spirituals

×

Performer Stephen Scott Wormley graduated from Marquette University's theatre program a couple of years back. As a senior capstone project, he wrote and performed a one-man show about the meaning behind the lyrics of Negro Spirituals. In the years since his graduation, Wormley has performed at the White House, The Kennedy Center and has also performed Off-Broadway in New York.

This month, Wormley returns to Marquette to perform his senior capstone--Can I Sing For You Brother? The show will be performed at the Helfaer Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 pm on January 25th and 26th. For more information, visit The Freedom Project at Marquette online.