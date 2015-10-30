Explorers at Soulstice

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the club. She’s highly qualified. She even discovered a lost city and everything. But . . . she’s a woman and this is London in 1879, so naturally things are going to get comically uncomfortable.

Okay, so it’s a fun script. I was looking forward to the show for that alone. The play is being brought to the stage locally by Soulstice Theatre. Relatively recently, Soulstice has announced that cast and...it’s really good. It’s a really nice mix I normally associate from other venues. Bryan Quinn is in a familiar milieu here. He appeared as Lestrade in Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes plays in the Brumder. David Ferrie also makes an appearance in the case. He’s been quite a talent in various shows over the years. He did an impressive job in American Enterprise with Soulstice some time ago. Matthew J. Patten is a towering gentleman with extensive experience in local stage comedy. David Sapiro has made some really memorable appearances in a variety of shows for the Alchemist. All of these guys are great. Inculde Amber Smith as the woman in question and you’ve got a show that should be extremely fun. Smith recently appeared as the Italian in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season-opening production of Boeing, Boeing . She’s been in a number of shows all over the place . Not sure exactly when she became one of my favorite actors, but it hardly matters. She and the rest of this cast make The Explorers Club a show that I’m looking forward to a great deal.

Soulstice Theatre’s production of The Explorers Club runs Nov. 6 -21. For more information, visit Soulstice online.