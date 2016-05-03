Express Yourself Milwaukee’s Free Annual Performance

The nonprofit Express Yourself Milwaukee (ExYoMKE) provides low-income Milwaukee youth ages 7-21 a yearlong multidisciplinary arts experience that helps them learn what a powerful tool art can be for healthy, positive self-expression. Each year the organization puts on a themed culmination performance created by the young people and professional artists working in collaboration. This year’s show features about 120 kids out of the 1,200 that ExYoMKE has worked with throughout this year at its studio and 14 different sites, as well as numerous professional artists.

Titled Illuminate , the show explores “the light that we have within, the light that guides us and the light that we share in the world,” says Lori Vance, ExYoMKE founder and co-executive director. Those ideas are represented through dance, music, spoken word and visual arts. The show travels underwater to land to the night sky and includes a firefly piece, a luminary tree and a magical underwater sea creature that navigates viewers through the storyline.

“What I really love is that the depth of the work actually gets a place to be witnessed by our community. We get to celebrate the joy and the light of kids, the lightness of youth, but it also really opens up in a powerful way what kids are facing in terms of the chaos in our communities and issues of racial inequity and access. Those issues come through in a way that helps us positively address them instead of talking about how horrible things are,” Vance says. “And the audience coming—that’s as important as the kids on stage. I feel like this audience presence is the place where we tell these kids they’re amazing, and they feel it.”

Illuminate takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Milwaukee Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information and tickets, call 414-272-3498 or visit expressyourselfmilwaukee.org.

