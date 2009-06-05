Extended Madness

×

While it may not have been extended through the end of August the way Carte Blanche’s production of Chicago has been . . . the ever-popular Milwaukee production of Shear Madness has been extended for four extra performances through June 13th. The added performances occur at a cheaper price--$36 per ticket. Still pretty steep in comparison to smaller, more intimate productions, but not a bad price for a show that includes John Mc Givern AND Chris Tarjan AND Lee Ernst AND Mar MacDonald Kerr and . . . well . . . it’s a lot of fun. Not particularly deep. Not particularly sophisticated comedy, but this is one that’s fun enough to hold up to multiple performances if you’re in the mood for something live and don’t want to have to muck about with any excess thought dragging down the evening.

Shear Madness closes June 13th. (Really.) Tickets are still available.