Fairies, Cats and A Chrous Line

The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve ever had . . . as near as I can make out, there really isn’t anything opening in metro Milwaukee in the next couple of weeks . . .

There’s kind of a sudden rush of openings at the end of the month, though . . .

June 22nd, The touring Broadway production of A CHORUS LINE comes to the Marcus Center. There’s little doubt that a show that’s been running for over a decade has been through Milwaukee before, but this has renewed significance, as its composer has recently picked-up work as Pops conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra . . .

June 25th two shows open . . . and I’m hoping to make it to both . . .

First at 6pm (and later at 8pm) . . . in from Chicago . . . performing cats! . . . no really, this looks good . . .

Samantha’s Amazing Circus Cats may not have the kind of classy cache one might expect from the Moscow Cat Circus, but Samantha’s cats have the distinction of being from the Midwest . . . and playing a jazzy, experimental version of rock music. Performances are at 6 and 8pm.

Then . . . Jimmy Dragolovich’s Carte Blanche Studios opens its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream . . . the third production that I will have seen in one year . . . and the first of three Shakespeare plays that I’ll be seeing at the end of June . . . seeing this AND a circus cat show will be a bit bizarre, but I’m hoping it’ll make for an interesting blog entry . . .