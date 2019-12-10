Faith, Folksy Charm in Village Playhouse’s ‘Lilies of the Field’

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Village Playhouse

A small drama assembles on a humble stage this month as Village Playhouse presents The Lilies of the Field. Randall J. Tranowski conjures folksy charm in the role of Homer Smith, a traveling worker, who offers his services to a small group of German nuns led by Mother Maria Marthe (Mary Lynn Ferwerda, who wields steely resilience in the role). The faith and confidence Ferwerda brings to the stage serves as a stark contrast to the earthy humanity Tranowski carries with him as Homer.

Homer initially intends to simply fix the nuns’ roof. As she is certain he has been sent by God to help them build a chapel, Mother Maria has faith that he will do a job that would be sheer folly for one person. Tranowski and Ferwerda have a strong connection in character onstage that is as fascinating to watch in dialogue as it is in the silences between the words.

Building a chapel on a small stage is handled quite cleverly by director Deanna Strasse with a chalkboard. When Homer is working on the church, Tranowski picks up the chalk and starts drawing. There’s really no reason why this should work on a dramatic level, but the device is quite vivid in context. The story is narrated by Joseph Gallo, who brings a calming presence to the story in the role of a Catholic priest from a neighboring town.

Through Dec. 22 at Imagination Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St.