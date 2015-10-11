Sometimes you carefully crafty and formulate great comedy. And sometimes you fall into it. Long-lived all-woman comedy group Broadminded falls into comedy this month with stand-up guests Tyler Menz and Carson Leet. Broadminded will be offering early glimpses into all-new sketched for their upcoming sketch show Danger Zone.

Also of note: there’s a bad costume contest. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in their worst costume. Still have that old Gabe Kaplan mask from the Welcome Back Kotter Ben Cooper Costume? Now you have a reason to wear it...or really anything that might otherwise seem particularly foolish for Halloween.

Audiences are invited to Fall Into Comedy with Broadminded on Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. The show takes place at the The Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit the show’s page on Eventrbrite.