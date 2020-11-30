Falls Patio Players Broadcast ‘A Christmas Carol’

× Expand Image via Facebook / Falls Patio Players

This December, the Falls Patio Players will offer audiences a virtual version of their traditional play based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The “Christmas Carol Radio Show,” recorded in both video and audio-only format, will stream on Spotify and YouTube beginning December 4. A premiere event for the show will also stream Friday December 4, and a replay will be available through December 31. Featuring a cast dressed in 1940s costumes, the Radio Show is set in a community that is coping with a bad flu bug going around.

Anna Marie Zorn, a member of the Falls Patio Players public relations committee, said that the group had COVID-19 prevention in mind while organizing the show. The cast—which has consisted of 50 or more members in the past—has been scaled back to less than a dozen, and in-person performances will not take place anytime soon.

“We had to cancel our main musical in April, and across the board, we’ve seen a lot of cancellations,” Zorn noted. “There’s no safe way to bring large groups together.”

Originally called Scrooge, the Falls Patio Players Christmas Carol show was written by Jack Strawbridge and Carol Klose several decades ago. The families of the writers have allowed the Falls Patio Players to make changes to the script. “It’s seen some iterations—it’s kind of grown,” said Zorn.

She encourages people to enjoy the holiday tradition from the comfort of their homes this year. “The point of this is to be out there and do something for everyone for the holidays,” Zorn concluded. “We’re keeping the tradition alive.”

Formed over 50 years ago, The Falls Patio Players welcomes donations to make performances like this possible. Visit www.FallsPatioPlayers.com for more information.