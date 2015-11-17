Farce Auditions with WCT Next Month

Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only to find out that the two in question are expected to be nieces. So it’s a farcical drag with two men trying to upstage each other.

Waukesha Civic Theatre will be staging the comedy next March. Dustin J. Martin directs. The WCT is looking to cast the show midway-through next month. Auditions will be held Dec. 14 and 15 at the WCT Building on 264 W. Main St. in Waukesha. For more information, call the Waukesha Civic Theatre Business Office at 262-547-4911.