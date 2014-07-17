A Farewell To The Boulevard Theatre Space

When it was announced that The Boulevard Theatre’s performance space was no longer going to be The Boulevard Theatre, I was concerned that the last performance in the space had come and gone without anyone realizing that it was the last performance in the space.

Thankfully, the Boulevard Theatre will be performing one more show at the most intimate theatre space in Milwaukee. David Flores, Jamieson Krampf, Alison Pogorelc, Ericka Wade and Michelle Waide star in The Chalk Garden—Enid Bangold’s 1955 comedy. The bittersweet wit of the script follows a woman, and her granddaughter.

The Boulevard’s production of The Chalk Garden runs July 20 and 27. There are only two performances. Both are matinees. Lest concern arise, the Boulevard is using the production as a fundraising event for its upcoming 29th season. For more information, call 414-744-5757 or visit the Boulevard online.