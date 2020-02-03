Fearlessly Funny ‘Little Black Dress’

× Expand Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz

Little Black Dress is billed as “the fearlessly funny girls’ night out musical,” and the show— which had a four-day run last week as part of the Marcus Center’s Off-Broadway Series—was all three. At least in differing proportions, much like that black dress itself.

Dee (Danielle Trzcinski) and Mandy (Jennette Cronk) have been friends since the age of 13, and the discovery of the “little black dress” happens while they’re preparing for a school dance. Throughout their lives, that little black dress—and its variations—accompany the two wherever they go. Job interviews, dates and even weddings (bridesmaid dress) and the resulting baby shower. Despite many of life’s ups and downs, that little black dress is the constant throughout their relationship. And, it is also, at times, very funny, especially when Dee goes to do improv and involves the audience (on opening night, front-seater Toby got to see her first kiss with a boy staged to hilarious effect).

Some of the musical numbers really hit home, as Dee gets ready to deliver, her fantasy of “TV Birth vs. Real Birth” had the many women in the audience laughing in agreement. “Fearless” falls into the category of strong adult language with stronger adult themes (think bachelorette party), which gets pretty graphic at times. But that was still to the raucous delight of all the groups participating in the “girls’ night out.” True to form, within four minutes of the show’s start, there was a male stripper on stage (no, he wasn’t wearing a little black dress; that actually came later in the production).

Cronk, along with actors Jenna Cormey and Clint Hromsco, played multiple roles, and they were solid troupers from the start, stereotypical in the roles of doting mother, waiter and construction worker. The real cringeworthy moment? Hromsco’s way over-the-top, ginormously flamboyant dress store owner. A lot less would have been a whole lot more; just like that little black dress.