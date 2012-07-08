Fiddler On The Roof In Germantown

×

In a couple of years, Fiddler on the Roof celebrates its 50th anniversary. The show continues to be quite popular as it nears the half century mark. The complex tale of Jewish life in early 20th century Russia continues to speak to the complexities of life in an oppressed minority and the value of community. Imagination Theatre of Germantown stages a production of the musical early next month.

The company has been successful enough to expand from a one-show-per-year season into a two-show season. The company has been around for four years now.

Imagination Theatre of Germantown's production of Fiddler On The Roof runs August 3rd through 12th at the Brown Deer High School Auditorium. For ticket reservations, visit ITOG online.