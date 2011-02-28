Fiddler On The Roof In Wisconsin

×

As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center.

March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. The show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets range in price from $45.50 -$25.50 and can be reserved by calling 262-472-2222.

24 hours after opening in Whitewater, the tour hits the other end of the state in Wausau’s classy-looking Grand Theatre.

Things being what they are in Wausau, tickets are a bit more expensive, running anywhere from $65-$79 depending on location. It’s a beautiful theatre and kind of a placid drive through the center of the state, but you’re going to pay a bit more.

Tickets for the Wausau stop on the tour can be reserved by calling 715-842-0988 or online at the Wausau Grand’s website.