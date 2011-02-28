Fiddler On The Roof In Wisconsin

National Touring Production Hits Whitewater and Wausau

by

As March begins, the National Touring production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof makes it through Wisconsin for it’s only two engagements prior to it’s mid-June series at the Marcus Center. 

March 1st, the show graces the stage of UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. The show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets range in price from $45.50 -$25.50 and can be reserved by calling 262-472-2222.

 

24 hours after opening in Whitewater, the tour hits the other end of the state in Wausau’s classy-looking Grand Theatre.

Things being what they are in Wausau, tickets are a bit more expensive, running anywhere from $65-$79 depending on location. It’s a beautiful theatre and kind of a placid drive through the center of the state, but you’re going to pay a bit more. 

 

Tickets for the Wausau stop on the tour can be reserved by calling 715-842-0988 or online at the Wausau Grand’s website.

 