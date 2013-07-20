×

Tickets are now on sale for the final installment of Liz Shipe's Sherlock Holmes Trilogy: The Final Vow.

Micheal Traynor and company return to the Brumder mansion for another intimate veining of interactive mystery as the stylishly precise Tranyor plays a very cool Holmes on another adventure guaranteed not to leave Homes' home due to the rather unique confines of the space at the historic Brumder mansion.

Shipe had mentioned the show briefly prior to an interview I had with her and with Matt Zembrowski some time ago. Evidently the cast of the play had been looking at the scripts for Shipe's final all-new installment towards the end of the run for the second part of the series, which would have been a great way to inspire the ensemble near the end of the second run.

Shipe herself is excited about this one as well as she has given herself a bigger part, She joked that she's giving herself most of the best lines if memory serves.

The final part in Shipe's Sherlock Holmes series starring Michael Traynor as Holmes opens September 20th. Tickets are on sale now at Milwaukee Entertainment Group.