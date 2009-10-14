A Fine Spot of ‘Tea at Five’

×

In Tandem Theatre opened its 12th season in fineform this weekend with Tea at Five, arevealing look at legendary film actress Katharine Hepburn. Set in her familyhome in Fenwick, Conn., the two-act, one-woman play captures Hepburn first on astormy night in 1938, where the struggling actress is anxiously awaiting wordon whether she has landed the coveted role of Scarlett O’Hara, and again in the1980s, fiery as ever, despite nearly half a century of personal andprofessional tumult.

The difficulty in depicting such a well-knownindividual is one of inclusion. Hepburn’s storied career provided enoughmaterial for several books, and where is a playwright to start? The script, byMatthew Lombardo, keeps things plausible and interesting. Pivoting on severalcrucial events in the actress’ life, the script transcends a simple, sequentialrecap of salient dates and happenings.

Wonderfully cast as Hepburn is Angela Iannone, wellknown to Milwaukeeaudiences for her versatile body of work. Iannone positively nails the role,from Hepburn’s singular vocal style to the essential tremor that affected theactress in her later years. No suspension of disbelief is required here:Iannone’s onstage channeling makes us forget we’re in a renovated churchbasement and invites us into Hepburn’s parlor for two very intimate chats.

And what conversations! Iannone shows us a youngHepburn consumed by doubt, displaying the rebelliousness that deservedly or notearned her a reputation for being difficult to work with. Interrupted by phonecalls that bring only bad news, Hepburn frets as the sound of thunder graduallyincreases, a manifestation of both a very real squall and a harbinger of thestorms that would define her roles and relationships. Those relationships, bothfamilial and romantic, are revealed in detail in the second act, which sees theincorrigible, still-optimistic actress with fewer and fewer bon amis, a victim perhaps of her ownreputation and longevity.

Tea at Fivecontinues through Oct. 25 at In Tandem Theatre’s Tenth Street Theatre.