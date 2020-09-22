First Stage Asks for Donations to Endure Quarantine

First Stage, Milwaukee’s leading theater company for young people and families, is officially launching the HOPE Fund, a fundraising initiative to help them survive the economic consequences of COVID-19. The long-running company announced that its 2020-2021 season will be entirely virtual to avoid packing people, audience and staff members in a confined performance space. Audience members can purchase tickets to access content on streaming, but this does not make up for all the lost revenue for the company.

First Stage’s revenue model “usually makes half of our budget through contributions,” says Caryn Esten, president of First Stage’s board of directors. “This year, we need contributions to make up approximately 80%. The HOPE Fund was created as a relief initiative to help support our staff and their continued ability to work and serve our students and families in our community.”

All donations made to the HOPE Fund will be matched up to $100,000 by the Molitor Foundation. “You can also become a contributing member this year, and enjoy an all-access pass to our virtual production season while contributing to the HOPE Fund,” Caryn Esten adds.

To donate to First Stage, visit firststage.org/HOPEFund.

To read more theater articles, click here.

To read more articles by Jean-Gabriel Fernandez, click here.