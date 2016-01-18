First Stage Cinches Sachar’s Classic

First Stage’s production of Louis Sachar’s adaptation of his beloved young adult novel, Holes, is a great show for the whole family. Production values are high and adult and youth cast members offer strong performances.

Sachar’s theme of courage and compassion triumphing over fate and bad luck is timeless and his story structure delivers the message in a way that is both accessible to children and meaningful for adults. Three separate historical periods are woven together seamlessly through smart transitions aided by Nick Belley’s elegant lighting plot and Rick Rasmussen’s versatile multi-leveled set. Stealing the show scenically—at least for many youth audience members—are yellow spotted lizard puppets imbued with wiggly life through cleverly hidden sticks and tubes.

Stand-out performances from the young “Rattlesnake Cast” (other performances feature the “Lizard Cast”) came from Alec Wallenstein (Elya), who gave a charming rendition of the 19th-century youth who sets the story’s central “family curse” in motion despite best intentions; he did a great job tackling the character’s Latvian dialect. Jacob Badovski shone as Zig Zag, creating a believable mental instability for the character and also having fun with his zanier dialogue. First Stage’s emphasis on ensemble excellence came through in all the “Rattlesnake” performances. In a production with complex and challenging transitions from scene to scene and time period to time period, the youth performers consistently hit their cues and rendered a polished group effort.

Among the adult performers, Mary MacDonald Kerr’s Warden was particularly memorable—all the requisite cowgirl glamour and sass were there and the veteran actress also managed to show us the wounded humanity behind the cruelty. Malkia Stampley likewise deserves mention—her gentle, mystical Madam Zeroni is significantly different from Eartha Kit’s unforgettable rendering in the 2003 film and every bit as successful. As Doctor Pendanski and Trout Walker, Zach Thomas Woods created appropriately overblown smarminess in two different time periods. His management of numerous quick changes was commendable and his differentiation between the two roles, sound.

Hector (the sweet and understated Collin Woldt) observes, “If you spend your life living in a hole, the only way to go is up” and this captures the essence of the play. No situation, no matter how dire or unfair, is truly hopeless. A good reminder for viewers young and old.

The show runs through Feb. 14 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.