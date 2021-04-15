First Stage Connects with Young Audiences of Color

× Expand Image via First Stage

The virtual play’s the thing these days in this Age of Pandemic. And at First Stage, Copper Horns in Water ushers in the company’s first ever “Amplify—BIPOC Virtual Short Plays Series.” Written by Ty Defoe, a FS alum, Copper Horns in Water is the first of virtual short plays “created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person’s point or view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community.”

Copper Horns tells the story of North, an underwater creature who is unsure if they are ready to receive the horns. North comes to realize the importance of the horns when they’re needed to help out, along with the support of a group of North’s friends. This short play is told in the Anishinaabe storytelling tradition, which is a group of culturally related indigenous peoples, including the Odawa, Saulteaux, Ojibwe, Mississaugas, Potawatomi, Oji-Cree and Algonquin peoples.

“I’m excited about the Amplify series, because we recognize that our young audiences connect more deeply to our productions when they see other young people on stage—when they see their lives represented in the stories we tell,” says First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank. “Because we see the power in that connection, it is imperative that we continue to advance our efforts to ensure that as theater artists all of our programming is reflective of our community—through the stories we share and the programs we implement – and the teams we assemble to bring those stories and programs to life—and that we hear from and listen to the varied voices that make up this community.”

The First stage production features 12 students from Milwaukee’s Indian Community School and actress Marisa Carr. Johamy Morales, Director of Education at Seattle Children’s Theatre, directs.

Copper Horns in Water streams April 16-May 16. Recommended for families with young people ages 8+. Approximate running time is 15 minutes. For more information and to register, visit the First Stage website.