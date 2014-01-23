First Stage, Firs Steps and the Cat in the Hat

First Stage has done the work of Dr. Seuss in the past. Some years ago, there was a memorable production of Suessical that featured Gerard Neugent as the Cat in the Hat. That was a big-stage affair for the whole family. Starting this weekend, First Stage will be staging another Suessian adventure--this one aimed more squarely at very young kids and their parents.

The Cat in the Hat is a stage adaptation of the book of the same title for the very, very young. How young? The play is intended for ages 3 and up. That's substantially younger than the average Firs Stage show. In addition to a regular rotating cast of child actors, the show features the charismatic, young Chris Feiereisen as the Cat in the Hat, who engages little Sally and her brother in a series of games that a certain very responsible pet fish is quite opposed to. The fish in question is being played here by comic musical theatre talent Alison Forbes in what should be a very, very fun show.

First Steps show take place in the small, intimate environment of a space at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. Kids curl up on carpet squares as the action plays out very, very close to them.

The Cat in the Hat runs January 25th - March 2nd. For tick reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit First Stage online.