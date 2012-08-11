First Stage in Oconomowoc

×

×

×

Children's far for middle school kids can be kind of difficult to manage. Skew the material too young or too old and it will be intolerably boring for your audience. Leave it to First Stage to handle it well. The children's theatre program has attracted some of the best talent in town over the years. This month, two directors from the group will present a free presentation in Oconomowoc. Today, seasoned program director Jennifer Adams and talented actor Ken Williams will present an interactive event aimed at kids in 5th - 8th grade.

The event takes place at 2pm at Books & Company on 1039 Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc. For more informaiton, call 262-567-0106.