First Stage Presents a Heartwarming 'Charlie Brown Christmas'

Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s A Charlie Brown Christmas has everything one could want in a kid-themed special. Even those who saw the show’s Milwaukee debut two years ago may be tempted to return for another peek. One finds the whole “Peanuts” gang here—Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally and, of course, Snoopy. The show is suggested for children ages 4 through 14. The show is based on the popular 1965 “Peanuts” TV special as adapted by Eric Schaeffer. It’s directed by Jeff Frank, First Stage’s artistic director.

Audiences should be prepared: Get ready for carol singing and bell ringing—plus non-musical scenes that express the author’s opinions about honoring the birth of Jesus vs. holiday materialism. What you won’t find: cell phones, Hatchimals and video games.

Although the show reflects a more innocent time, it reminds us that children can get stressed by the holidays, too.

It’s Charlie Brown himself (Zachary Church) who starts things off by admitting that he’s depressed by Christmas preparations. The always-bossy Lucy (Ivy Broder) decides that Charlie needs to get engaged in seasonal activities, so she casts him as the director of the children’s Christmas play. Although the child actors perform with admirable skill, it’s the sole adult performer who attracts the most attention. A terrific Matt Daniels reprises his role as Snoopy. (It should also be mentioned that another adult, Jack Forbes Wilson, reprises his role as music director and pianist.) The two performing veterans work well together, and they add a bit of extra polish to the production.

As Snoopy, Daniels sets the tone in his first scene, when he decides that some “deep cleaning” is necessary to winterize his man-sized dog house. Only Snoopy could produce a mix of items that include, among other things, a golf club, toaster and baseball glove. While Snoopy technically doesn’t “talk,” Daniels communicates with facial expressions, physical antics and an indescribable series of odd noises.

Some slippery stage magic on Martin McClendon’s set creates a picturesque ice skating pond. Violet (Sydney Johnson) dons her skates and puts on a brief but impressive ice show. The child actors sport colorful, 1960s-era winter outfits (that include earmuffs, mittens and long wool coats), designed by Jason Orlenko.

In addition to the jazzy opening tune borrowed from the TV special, the show’s musical references range from “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary” to “Joy to the World” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” The entire production will have you wishing that Santa was coming down the chimney just one day sooner.

Through Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 123 E. State St. For tickets, visit firststage.org or call 414-273-2964.