First Stage Presents All-Female Shakespeare in December

First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be with a man who is seemingly unattainable due to his nobility. The First Stage Young Company, consisting entirely of young student actors also features an all-female cast, which should make for an interesting staging all around.

“Shakespeare places quite imperfect (and therefore achingly human) characters within the confines of an impossible quest,” says Kearns in the official press release. “For at least two of those characters, this story is a coming-of-age. The play is a great fit for Young Company members both for its challenges and its portrait of young people seeking their place in the world.”

First Stage Young Company’s all-female staging of All’s Well That Ends Well runs Dec 11 - 20 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. For more information, visit First Stage Online.