First Stage's 'Edward Tulane' is One Heroic Toy Bunny

First Stage conjures a truly unique hero’s journey with its production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. Set during the Great Depression, the story concerns itself with the grand adventure of a toy rabbit as he gradually changes hands from one person to the next over the course of a great many years.

Edward the rabbit is a very proper-looking bunny toy who is quite incapable of movement aside from that which is imposed on him by a diverse cast of characters. The ever-engaging Matt Daniels stands alongside the toy rabbit and voices the bunny’s thoughts. Daniels is a delight, giving Edward a believable emotional evolution throughout the play. Every member in the adult cast plays multiple roles and they all have at least one touching moment with Edward. Brian Keys is charming as a fisherman who has hauled in Edward as a gift for his wife. Kat Wodtke plays a rugged old woman who decides to use Edward as a scarecrow. Karen Estrada has countless clever moments including a very endearing series of scenes puppeteering a hobo’s dog.

Edward’s journey covers a wide range of different themes, but the center of the story can not be resolved until he learns how to love. It’s difficult to pull this off without coming across as a sweet-smelling mist of saccharine sentiment. Edward is an unlikely hero as fragile as he is. He’s imprisoned in a cuddly, little inarticulate body. Daniels’ portrayal of Edward’s bravery in the clutches of that fragility makes for memorable heroism.

Through Feb. 11 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, visit firststage.org.