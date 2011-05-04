First Stage's First-Rate 'Miss Nelson Is Missing'

First Stage Children's Theater's latest show is a whimsical musical adaptation of Harry Allard's classic children's book Miss Nelson Is Missing. Norman Moses and Susan Spencer Varela are enjoyable in a number of roles as they interact with a class of unruly students largely played by First Stage Theater Academy kids. Director/choreographer Molly Rhode has done a brilliant job of moving the action across the stage in a thoroughly delightful production for any grade-school kid.

First Stage Children's Theater's production of Miss Nelson Is Missing runs through June 5 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. To reserve tickets, call 414-273-7206.