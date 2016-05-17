First Stage’s Magical Production of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Photography

Children’s author Kevin Henkes’ beloved Mouse Books come to life this spring in First Stage’s live theater adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse . A big-stage kids’ show at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts for very, very young kids (ages 3 and up) might sound like a bit of a stretch for a toddler’s attention span, particularly as the show is long enough to include an intermission. Thankfully, Kevin Kling’s script brings a big, vibrant theatrical hug to the stage under the warm direction of Marcella Kearns. The scenic and lighting design team of Joe and Jesse Klug fill the theater with color, locking in a magical stage reality that is as appealing to a 3 year old as it is to the 3 year old that is still living inside every adult.

Henkes’ illustrations serve as a foundation for Debra Krajec’s functional costuming. Rather than go for the full mouse snouts, whiskers and make-up that tend to look ever so slightly disturbing, Krajec provides simple mouse ears and tails that give just enough reference to the illustrations for kids to relate to while allowing the child actors plenty of opportunity to bring their own personalities to the production. Kearns fostered a dynamic energy onstage within a big cast of children, aided by seasoned adult actors Bo Johnson, Chiké Johnson and Elyse Edelman in primary roles of teacher, father and mother, respectively. Adorned with her classic crown and red boots, Lilly learns valuable lessons in a lushly rendered world onstage at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

Through June 12 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit firststage.org or call 414-267-2961.