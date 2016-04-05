First Stage's Musical Fairytale

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffalo Photography

The central message of Ella Enchanted could not possibly be more important. Gail Carlson Levine’s children’s book is a sharp reimagining of the classic tale of Cinderella that stresses the importance of freedom and free thought. This month First Stage delivers the story to the stage in a world premiere musical production directed by John Maclay.

A beautifully vivid Jason Coale set establishes the fairytale storybook feel for the production. Strong borders and floral patterns frame the tale of a girl who had been “gifted” as a baby with unswerving obedience to all by a less-than-sympathetic fairy godmother. As she grows up, her mother (a cleverly maternal Niffer Clarke) warns her to never let anyone else know of her curse, lest they take advantage of her.

The plot touches on many things. There’s a lot to think about as Ella deals with coming of age in a world of magic with very special rules and very complicated relations with gnomes and elves and unicorns and ogres and things. The musical slides quite gracefully through a complicated thematic background, intimately focused on Ella and her desire to understand it all. The production presents the world in delicate economy. A few life-sized unicorn puppet heads illustrate the grace of magic while detailed ogre costuming shows some of the darker end of the magical world in which Ella lives.

The music weaves in and around the story with a natural rhythm that culminates in Ella’s final confrontation between free will and enchanted fate. It’s a surprisingly uplifting musical conclusion that spins gracefully through a resolution with a satisfyingly progressive happy ending.

Through May 1 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.