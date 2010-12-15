First Stage’s ‘Pinocchio’ Is a Holiday Delight

What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom’s most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn’t quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to “return him” for being “defective” due to his rebellious nature?

That’s the premise of Disney’s My Son Pinocchio, currently playing at First Stage Children’s Theater. Set to music with original songs by celebrated composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pocahontas, Pippin), this charming musical is perfect for a family holiday outing, especially since it focuses on the relationships between parents and children, with lessons to be learned by both parent and child.

A strong adult cast makes it all the more enjoyable, including McKinley Carter as the egotistical Blue Fairy, John Maclay as Geppetto and Michael Weber, who energizes the stage as the scheming Stromboli, out to snatch Pinocchio for his traveling puppet circus. At the Saturday matinee a well-trained Donkey Cast of children exuded confidence every step of the way, especially young Cole Hines in the role of Pinocchio.

What better time of year for wishes to come true than during the yuletide season? My Son Pinocchio certainly adds to the holiday wishes.

My Son Pinocchio runs through Dec. 26 at the Todd Wehr Theater located in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, call 414-273-7206 or visit www.FirstStage.org.