First Stage’s ‘The Wiz’ Is Worth the Journey

The Wizhad the children in the audience at First Stage Children's Theater enthralledthroughout the show, from the moment Dorothy took to the stage with a real-liveToto in her arms to the finale 90 minutes later when her long, strange tripthrough Oz brought her full circle to Aunt Em and Uncle Henry.

This Wizwas a first of sorts, as the company created a new production for youngaudiences based on the hit 1975 Broadway musical that retold the traditionalclassic using African-American cultural references. This world premiere debutedin Milwaukee atFirst Stage last weekend, with hopes that other companies will produce the newversion as well.

Based on opening night's performance, this condensedadaptation will charm and delight audiences of all ages.

Much credit goes to First Stage Artistic DirectorJeff Frank, who has brought together a talented ensemble of adult and childactors under the fast-paced yet engaging direction of Tony Horne. Thechildren's “Glitter” cast performed opening night and Alyssa Sylvester shinedas Dorothy (in her silver slippers in place of the ruby red shoes), balancing achildlike fear and wonderment with an adult-like determination to get backhome.

As Dorothy's trio of fellow travelers, ParrishCollier (Tinman), David R. Weaver Sr. (Lion) and Jackson Evans (Scarecrow)provided lots of laughs amid funny physical bits and consistently strongvocals, as did Ericka Wade's sassy, bossy Evilene (read: Wicked Witch of theWest).

In dual roles as Aunt Em and Glinda, Sheri WilliamsPannell brought an underlying strength and foundation to the show's meaningwith her carefully measured words and songs (especially the ending “Believe inYourself”). And as Uncle Henry and the Wiz himself, Ron Lee catapulted theshow's energy level to new heights with his very funny send-ups of evangelicalproselytizing and streetwise comebacks.

When Dorothy remarks that she doesn't know what todo when she first lands in Munchkin Land, the well-meaningAddaperle (the Good Witch of the North, played to great comic effect by TiffanyCox) responds, “That's all a part of growin' up, honey.”

The Wiz isdefinitely worth the journey.

First Stage's TheWiz (recommended for adults and children over the age of 6) runs throughMarch 28 at the Todd Wehr Theater.