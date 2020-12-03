First Stage Streams Shakespeare

× Expand Image via First Stage

Milwaukee youth theater group First Stage continues its 2020/2021 Virtual Seasons of Plays with the classic William Shakespeare comedy The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Written between 1592 and 1594, the play explores the timeless themes of friendship, loyalty, gender relations and the nature of romance.

Sponsored by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), the play is a Young Company Performance Project, featuring performances by skilled high school actors and minimalist sets and production elements—which help the audience focus more on the acting than the ambience.

“The Two Gentlemen of Verona is a comedy about young people making mistakes as they venture into the world on their own for the first time, making it incredibly relatable for First Stage high schoolers who are about to embark on college adventures,” said Young Company director Matt Daniels.

According to director Marcella Kearns, every aspect of the play, from the auditions on, has been virtual, a medium which has been both freeing and frustrating to actors. Working solo, actors have “more time to dig into text,” and “to discuss story, than we usually allow ourselves in a process.”

While challenging, the restrictions of working with virtual technology also have their own rewards for actors.

“Learning to act to a device’s camera—without the benefit of visually connecting to one’s scene partner—is a skill and frustration they experience,” Kearns said. “Learning to be their own assistant stage managers, lighting designers, scenic coordinators and more as they set up their own space to work has challenged them and required great ingenuity.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The play’s livestreamed performances will be available through the streaming service Broadway on Demand 7 p.m. December 4 and December 5, and 3:30 p.m. December 6. Tickets are $15, $25 or $40 and can be purchased online at the First Act website or by phone at 414-267-2961.